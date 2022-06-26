Advertise
Montgomery pro-choice advocates again protest overturning of Roe

People of all ages sat near the Alabama Department of Archives and History Sunday morning in...
People of all ages sat near the Alabama Department of Archives and History Sunday morning in protest of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Anger and disappointment linger among pro-choice advocates in Montgomery as they protested for the second time in 48 hours following the United States Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Approximately 100 protestors assembled near the Alabama Department of Archives and History and marched a short distance to the Capitol.

“I hope they’re aware of how many women they’re hurting, and how many families they’re hurting,” protestor Tiffany Ford said.

The Alabama’s Human Protection Act has since gone into effect, making some fearful of what comes next for other minority groups in America.

“They’re going to keep coming for everybody – gay marriage, contraception – who’s to say they won’t come for interracial marriage?,” protestor Prima Haney asked.

Haney mentioned she has a 7-year-old daughter who she is also protesting for, saying she now has “fewer rights than her grandparents had.”

“That’s not fair,” Haney explained. “We should be opening more doors for the future generations instead of closing them in their faces.”

Many protestors shared their stories on why they are advocating for women’s rights to abortion, mentioning how they were victims of abuse and sexual assault, or how they almost died from their pregnancies.

Protestors have also shared their willingness to help women who will need access to abortion care in the future by driving them to another state.

