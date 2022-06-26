Montgomery's MAP Center hosts Community Resource Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The MAP Center, along with Regions Bank, Trenholm State Community College and other community partners put together a day focused on offering resources to the community on Saturday.

People attending learned about the options they have to get back on their feet by attending a class on balancing their checkbooks, enrolling in GED or college courses, and learning about other resources.

“People from the community are walking up with their checkbook and learning how to balance their checkbook, walking out knowing what a budget is,” MAP Center/ Mercy House Executive Director Pastor Ken Austin said.

Austin mentioned money management is key for families to navigate through inflation as it hits a record high.

“If you’re not balancing your money, balancing your checkbook, your family is going to struggle,” he said.

Regions Bank Associate Relations Business Partner Shena Davidson said offering useful resources to the community can create a better life for them and their families.

“You think about some of the crime we’re seeing and some of that is just sheer economics,” Davidson said.

Trenholm State Community College Dean of Community Engagement and Grants Charles Smith said creating that better life would involve people getting an affordable education to make livable wages.

“I believe if we can get folks to work, then some of the stuff in our community won’t be there because they have an opportunity to earn a livable wage, to buy a house, to buy an apartment to get a car, to take care of their kids,” Smith said.

If you missed the event on June 25, the MAP Center is open 5 days a week where you can get help finding the resources you need for food, clothing, jobs, etc. It’s located in the former WSFA 12 News facility at 12 East Delano Avenue in Montgomery.

