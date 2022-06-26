Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery's MAP Center hosts Community Resource Day

MAP Center Executive Director Pastor Ken Austin said Community Resource Day couldn’t come at...
MAP Center Executive Director Pastor Ken Austin said Community Resource Day couldn’t come at better timing as inflation sits at record levels.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The MAP Center, along with Regions Bank, Trenholm State Community College and other community partners put together a day focused on offering resources to the community on Saturday.

People attending learned about the options they have to get back on their feet by attending a class on balancing their checkbooks, enrolling in GED or college courses, and learning about other resources.

“People from the community are walking up with their checkbook and learning how to balance their checkbook, walking out knowing what a budget is,” MAP Center/ Mercy House Executive Director Pastor Ken Austin said.

Austin mentioned money management is key for families to navigate through inflation as it hits a record high.

“If you’re not balancing your money, balancing your checkbook, your family is going to struggle,” he said.

Regions Bank Associate Relations Business Partner Shena Davidson said offering useful resources to the community can create a better life for them and their families.

“You think about some of the crime we’re seeing and some of that is just sheer economics,” Davidson said.

Trenholm State Community College Dean of Community Engagement and Grants Charles Smith said creating that better life would involve people getting an affordable education to make livable wages.

“I believe if we can get folks to work, then some of the stuff in our community won’t be there because they have an opportunity to earn a livable wage, to buy a house, to buy an apartment to get a car, to take care of their kids,” Smith said.

If you missed the event on June 25, the MAP Center is open 5 days a week where you can get help finding the resources you need for food, clothing, jobs, etc. It’s located in the former WSFA 12 News facility at 12 East Delano Avenue in Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherrell Tyus is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Kadeejia Lee.
Ala. manufacturing employee accused of killing co-worker outside work
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
While pro-choice supporters are distraught, pro-life supporters are relieved.
Alabamians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade
Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris, 12, was...
Suspect arrested in Montgomery child homicide case
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law

Latest News

.
WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Selma
A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Elderly man in care facility generic photograph.
Light shined on elder abuse; here's what you need to know
WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much your dad is appreciated.
Father’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your dad!