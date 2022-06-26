Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson, police in Longmont said.

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”

The building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.

Life Choices is a “Christ-centered ministry” that offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression, according to its website.

Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned “by this frightening act of vandalism.” The attack, she said, affects people who need support, such as pregnancy tests, parenting classes and financial assistance, the Times-Call reported.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video and forward any relevant video to police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherrell Tyus is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Kadeejia Lee.
Ala. manufacturing employee accused of killing co-worker outside work
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Montereo Mayes-Jackson, 24, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with murder following...
Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
While pro-choice supporters are distraught, pro-life supporters are relieved.
Alabamians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues.
City attorney: Investigation of Union Springs Mayor continues
People of all ages sat near the Alabama Department of Archives and History Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pro-choice advocates again protest overturning of Roe
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country