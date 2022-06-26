Advertise
Stallions defeat Breakers, advance to USFL Championship

Stallions defeat Breakers, advance to USFL Championship
Stallions defeat Breakers, advance to USFL Championship(WBRC)
By Alex Jones
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions continue their quest to the championship, defeating the New Orleans Breakers 31-17 in the USFL Playoffs, winning the South Division Championship, and securing a spot in the inaugural USFL Championship.

After Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 52-yard field goal, the Breakers would drive down the field with running back Jordan Ellis rushing for a one yard touchdown, to give New Orleans a 7-0 lead.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Stallions would bounce back, with quarterback J’Mar Smith finding Osirus Mitchell for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game.

On the next possession, Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter would be intercepted by Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates, who ran it back 71 yards for a touchdown, giving the Stallions the 14-7 lead.

With less than two minutes in the second quarter, the Breakers would convert on fourth down, when Sloter found Ellis for a 35-yard touchdown, tying the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Stallions kick returner Victor Bolden Jr. would take the ball 90 yards to the end zone for the first USFL kick return touchdown of the year, putting the Stallions back on top 21-14 at halftime.

The Breakers would receive the ball first after halftime, and after a drive that lasted more than ten minutes, the Breakers were held to a field goal to cut the lead to 21-17.

The Stallions would get the ball back for the first time in the second half and would drive into New Orleans territory, but would settle for a field goal, increasing their lead to 24-17.

After a punt by the Breakers with more than eight minutes left in the game, the Stallions would drive down the field, and Smith would cap off the drive with a two-yard touchdown, giving the Stallions a two touchdown lead, and sealing the game.

This was the third time the Stallions and the Breakers played this season, with the Stallions winning all three games.

The Stallions will face the North Division champions, the Philadelphia Stars, on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on WBRC.

