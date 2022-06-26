Tracking increased rain chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday is looking warm, afternoon highs will soar into the middle 90s along with the humid factor sticking around. Showers and storms are again in the forecast, but unlike Saturday, coverage will be more isolated. Winds will be out of the east through the day becoming calm overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue as we move through the upcoming week. All thanks to a weak boundary pushing south and stalling.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the 90s. Isolated showers and storms will again be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Lows will remain in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be identical to Monday. Afternoon highs again warm into the lower to middle 90s. Afternoon showers and storms are possible that could linger into Tuesday night. Lows remain in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday also look like carbon copies of each other. Afternoon highs will warm near 90 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered to isolated showers and storms are possible that could linger into the overnight period. Lows to end the week will hover in the 70s.

Friday and the start to next weekend will feature much the same. Highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s. Scattered to isolated showers and storms mainly in the afternoon hours that could linger into the overnight period.

Tracking the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest that have the potential for development. One area is in the Atlantic Ocean moving west towards northern parts of South America.

The other area of interest is in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle. That are is expected to move towards the Gulf of Mexico south of Texas and Louisiana. Both areas we will keep a close eye on as we continue to move through Hurricane Season.

