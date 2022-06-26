Union Springs mayor cleared by Alabama Ethics Commission

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayor of Union Springs is feeling some relief after months of being embroiled in controversy.

“Joy that we can put these things behind us,” said Mayor Roderick Clark

In a unanimous vote by the Alabama Ethics Commission, the state found there was not “probable cause” to assume Clark violated the Alabama ethics law.

“I was very glad that they had a opportunity to review the information,” Clark said.

Back in February, the City Council asked the state to investigate the mayor for “misconduct,” alleging that Clark might have improperly spent city funds and harassed employees.

While Clark has been cleared by the state, new information from the city attorney, who represents the city council, would reveal the claim he was cleared of was not related to the city council’s claim.

“The City Council is happy to hear of the findings by the Ethics committee however, the council had no involvement with this particular claim,” City Attorney Ashley Mallory said in a statement.

WSFA 12 News is working to figure out the details of this claim.

The City Council recently voted unanimously that they had no confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead and asked him to resign.

The mayor explained he is not going anywhere, but he has heard the council’s concerns.

“We’re going to move our community forward,” Clark said. “We plan on having full transparency from the mayor’s office from this point forward.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify that the claim that went before the Alabama Ethics Commission, as initially reported by WSFA 12 News, was not related to the claim from the Union Springs city council, per the city attorney.

