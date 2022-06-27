Advertise
1 killed, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday night

Montgomery police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on June 25,...
Montgomery police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on June 25, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a homicide investigation is underway in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers found two gunshot victims. One of them, identified as Keldrick Miles, 26, of Montgomery, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Coleman said the other victim, a woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

