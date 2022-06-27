Advertise
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery crash involving bus

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash...
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash involving a bus and a passenger vehicle,(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash involving a bus and a passenger vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of West Boulevard, between Tankview Court and Money Road.

Police said the bus did not have any passengers and the bus driver was not injured. However, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Montgomery Public Schools, which said it had not been notified of any of its buses being involved in a collision. WSFA 12 News has also reached out to the City of Montgomery to determine if the bus is city-owned.

MPD said West Boulevard between Tankview Court and Money Road will be closed temporarily and is urging motorists to avoid the area by using an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

