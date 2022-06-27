Advertise
Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store

The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.
The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large Montgomery area business has announced it will soon close its doors.

A sign at the entrance of Dick’s Sporting Goods store, located at 7861 Eastchase Parkway, confirmed the store’s end is near.

The sign indicates the business will close on July 31, 2022 and points customers to several other locations that will remain open, in addition to its website. The closest stores are at least 50 miles from Montgomery.

It’s unclear what prompted the company’s decision to close. It comes amid the recent closure of other stores, including Whole Foods and several in the downtown area.

A spokesperson for The Shoppes at Eastchase said it does not own or manage the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, so it could not offer any information on the closure.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

