Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local grocery store.

An affidavit alleges Louventer Belser, 35, took merchandise from the Publix on Zelda Road without paying Saturday morning. He allegedly threatened to use a gun.

According to the court filing, he took approximately $54 worth of groceries.

Belser was later arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Jail records show his bail amount as $60,000.

