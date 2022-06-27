Advertise
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix

Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local grocery store.

An affidavit alleges Louventer Belser, 35, took merchandise from the Publix on Zelda Road without paying Saturday morning. He allegedly threatened to use a gun.

According to the court filing, he took approximately $54 worth of groceries.

Belser was later arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Jail records show his bail amount as $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

