Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Monday is National HIV Testing Day

National Testing Day may have even more importance this year as COVID-19 continues to impact...
National Testing Day may have even more importance this year as COVID-19 continues to impact our communities and healthcare systems. Many events happening around the country are including COVID-19 testing, as well as HIV testing.(WDAM)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Medical Advocacy and Outreach in Montgomery is holding a special event where you can get tested, get informed and get active.

National Testing Day may have even more importance this year as COVID-19 continues to impact our communities and healthcare systems. Many events happening around the country are including COVID-19 testing, as well as HIV testing.

Historically, National HIV Testing Day is a day to encourage people to get an HIV test. The CDC actually recommends everyone between the ages of 13-64 to get tested as pat of your routine health care.

It estimates about 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, and about 13% of them don’t know it. Testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of the virus.

2022′s theme for National HIV Testing Day is “HIV Testing is Self-care.” The topic of self-care has been particularly prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic as the need for individual and community actions to protect and promote physical and mental health have been so critical. So this theme emphasizes that knowledge of your status is the gateway to getting treatment and slowing the spread.

MAO’s “Summer Health Block Party” runs 3pm-6pm at the Beacon Center, 3091 Gaston Avenue.

National HIV Testing Day was created in 1995 by the National Association of People with AIDS.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is seeking Richard Cleckler in connection to a Sunday...
Autauga County murder suspect arrested
Montereo Mayes-Jackson, 24, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with murder following...
Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

People of all ages sat near the Alabama Department of Archives and History Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pro-choice advocates again protest overturning of Roe
The doctor urged parents to make sure their little ones are taking plenty of breaks.
Pediatrician talks keeping kids safe in summer heat
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law