Montgomery County DA’s office hosting job fair Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will host its third Second Chance Job Fair on Tuesday.

The event will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The district attorney’s office says that the job fair is open to everyone, however, it is focusing on connecting ex-offenders with businesses who are willing to give them a fresh start.

“When it comes to people with criminal convictions, the dignity of work is an important part of rehabilitation. However, having a criminal background can often make it difficult for ex-offenders to get back into the workforce. Obtaining a job is an important factor in staying out of trouble and keeping recidivism (re-offending) rates low. Finding a job can help ex-offenders begin a new life, support their families, and become successful, contributing members of their communities,” the announcement read.

More than 40 businesses and resource providers are expected. As part of the job fair, Legal Services Alabama will offer an expungement clinic to assist justice involved individuals with clearing their criminal record of certain misdemeanor charges. Legal Services Alabama representatives will also aid attendees who need help with Emergency Rental Assistance applications.

Some of the employers expected are:

3 Folds Care, Inc.

ABC Board

ACME Brick Company

Adam Synergy

Alabama Army National Guard

Alabama Career Center

Alabama Dept. of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)

Alabama Dept. of Youth Services

ASK Telemarketing

Buffalo Rock

Burger King/Popeye’s

Cintas

Coca Cola Bottling

COSA-NCADD

DAS North America

Elmore County Family Resource Center

Fras-le

GKN Aerospace

Golden Corral

Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama

Grand Canyon University

Guyoung Tech

Hands on River Region

Hope Inspired Ministries

Ingram State Technical College

Jim Massey Cleaners

Lear Inc.

Legal Services Alabama (Expungement Clinic)

Life Academy

Medical Advocacy and Outreach

Montgomery Circuit Clerk’s Office

Onin Staffing

ServPro

SK Staffing

Surge Staffing

Trenholm State

Veterans Justice Outreach Program

Waffle House

Walker Workforce

Walmart

Wayne Farms

Wellness Coalition

Windcreek Casino

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has made these Second Chance Job Fairs a biannual event.

