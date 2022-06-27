Montgomery County DA’s office hosting job fair Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will host its third Second Chance Job Fair on Tuesday.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The district attorney’s office says that the job fair is open to everyone, however, it is focusing on connecting ex-offenders with businesses who are willing to give them a fresh start.
“When it comes to people with criminal convictions, the dignity of work is an important part of rehabilitation. However, having a criminal background can often make it difficult for ex-offenders to get back into the workforce. Obtaining a job is an important factor in staying out of trouble and keeping recidivism (re-offending) rates low. Finding a job can help ex-offenders begin a new life, support their families, and become successful, contributing members of their communities,” the announcement read.
More than 40 businesses and resource providers are expected. As part of the job fair, Legal Services Alabama will offer an expungement clinic to assist justice involved individuals with clearing their criminal record of certain misdemeanor charges. Legal Services Alabama representatives will also aid attendees who need help with Emergency Rental Assistance applications.
Some of the employers expected are:
- 3 Folds Care, Inc.
- ABC Board
- ACME Brick Company
- Adam Synergy
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Alabama Career Center
- Alabama Dept. of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)
- Alabama Dept. of Youth Services
- ASK Telemarketing
- Buffalo Rock
- Burger King/Popeye’s
- Cintas
- Coca Cola Bottling
- COSA-NCADD
- DAS North America
- Elmore County Family Resource Center
- Fras-le
- GKN Aerospace
- Golden Corral
- Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama
- Grand Canyon University
- Guyoung Tech
- Hands on River Region
- Hope Inspired Ministries
- Ingram State Technical College
- Jim Massey Cleaners
- Lear Inc.
- Legal Services Alabama (Expungement Clinic)
- Life Academy
- Medical Advocacy and Outreach
- Montgomery Circuit Clerk’s Office
- Onin Staffing
- ServPro
- SK Staffing
- Surge Staffing
- Trenholm State
- Veterans Justice Outreach Program
- Waffle House
- Walker Workforce
- Walmart
- Wayne Farms
- Wellness Coalition
- Windcreek Casino
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has made these Second Chance Job Fairs a biannual event.
