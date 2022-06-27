Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Much stormier pattern this week

Daily scattered showers and storms likely
First Alert 12: Quick look at temperatures and rain chances for the week ahead.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week the script will be flipped from excessively hot and dry to still hot, but with a healthy dose of showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today.
Scattered showers and storms are likely today.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain on you every day this week, but there will be a solid scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area each afternoon and evening.

The official forecast calls for coverage to be near 50% each day for at least the next 7-10 days. So if you are in need of rain after a very dry June, you are in luck with this forecast.

Scattered showers and storms are expected each day.
Scattered showers and storms are expected each day.(WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected at this time.

With the increased chance of showers and storms, daily highs will not be as brutal as they were last week. That means no triple digits...yay!

It will be seasonably hot this week.
It will be seasonably hot this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will still be very hot to start the week in the middle 90s, but most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning Wednesday. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day in the lower 90s is rain coverage in your town.

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high. It will be muggier than last week, but it will still feel less hot than what we experienced last week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is seeking Richard Cleckler in connection to a Sunday...
Autauga County murder suspect arrested
Montereo Mayes-Jackson, 24, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with murder following...
Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Weather
Tracking increased rain chances this week
Quick look at temperatures and rain chances for the week ahead.
Quick look at temperatures and rain chances for the week ahead.
Outdoor plans for your Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your...
Outdoor plans for your Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Tracking rain and storms this weekend and into next week.
Tracking rain and storms this weekend and into next week.