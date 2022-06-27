Much stormier pattern this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week the script will be flipped from excessively hot and dry to still hot, but with a healthy dose of showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain on you every day this week, but there will be a solid scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area each afternoon and evening.

The official forecast calls for coverage to be near 50% each day for at least the next 7-10 days. So if you are in need of rain after a very dry June, you are in luck with this forecast.

Scattered showers and storms are expected each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected at this time.

With the increased chance of showers and storms, daily highs will not be as brutal as they were last week. That means no triple digits...yay!

It will be seasonably hot this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will still be very hot to start the week in the middle 90s, but most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning Wednesday. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day in the lower 90s is rain coverage in your town.

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high. It will be muggier than last week, but it will still feel less hot than what we experienced last week.

