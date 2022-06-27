NOAA report says Gulf Coast will see most sea level rise this century

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sea level rise is a serious climate concern, and it will continue to happen. Some communities will be impacted more than others depending on many different variables, but sea level rise has and will continue to occur worldwide.

A newly updated and detailed report from the work of multiple federal agencies highlights the potential sea level rise along U.S. coastlines. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this of the report:

“The Sea Level Rise Technical Report provides the most up-to-date sea level rise projections available for all U.S. states and territories; decision-makers will look to it for information. This multi-agency effort, representing the first update since 2017, offers projections out to the year 2150 and information to help communities assess potential changes in average tide heights and height-specific threshold frequencies as they strive to adapt to sea level rise.”

Some important bits from the report that grabbed my attention are listed below.

If you want more information than just these bullet points, or if you would like to find out exactly how every coastal community in the U.S. will be impacted in the years to come, please click the link above to explore everything the report has to offer.

Sea level rise is expected to rise, on average, 10-12 inches over the next 30 years along the U.S. coastline

The Gulf Coast is projected to see the largest rise of 14-18 inches by 2050

By 2050, “moderate” (typically damaging) flooding is expected to occur, on average, more than 10 times as often as it does today

“Major” (often destructive) flooding is projected to occur five times as often in 2050 than today

At least two feet of sea level rise is forecast by 2100

