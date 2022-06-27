Rivers, Prescott among five new members inducted into Senior Bowl hall of fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl inducted five new members into its hall of fame Sunday. And it’s a few names that you may recognize.

Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Von Miller, Kevin Faulk, and Patrick Willis. All of them are current or former NFL superstars. And all of them took the field in Mobile before being drafted.

“It’s surreal. When you’re inducted into any hall of fame, it’s special. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget. I’ll cherish it. I’ll cherish my senior bowl experience and I’ll cherish tonight. Just seeing that picture shows me how far I’ve come,” Dak Prescott said.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and now St. Michael coach Philip Rivers says the Senior Bowl played a key role in his career.

“If I didn’t play in that game, I wouldn’t have been with the Chargers. The chargers coached that game and then ended up taking Eli and trading with the Giants. I think had I not played in that game and had that week of experience with that coaching staff. Of course, that won’t always be the case, but for me it was the case to have that coaching staff coach that game and the team that I was on,” Rivers said.

And Prescott agrees that the game is a great tool for players looking to make a name for themselves.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for guys to come in and prepare themselves and to see where they rank. Just to take advantage of an opportunity and put yourself in front of scouts, and more coaches to make that chance to hopefully get drafted,” Prescott said.

They weren’t the only ones honored. Creed Humphrey from the Kansas City Chiefs was named the 2021 senior bowl rookie of the year.

