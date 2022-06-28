Abnormally dry June so far in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June has been very hot and dry in Alabama. Montgomery saw three consecutive days at or above 102 degrees last week, and recorded its hottest temperature in 15 years of 104 degrees.

Combine that heat with a substantial rainfall deficit of about 3.5 inches and you may be thinking there’s concern for a drought. And you certainly wouldn’t be alone in thinking that.

Abnormally dry conditions have slowly spread across Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

However, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update shows everyone in Central Alabama is free of drought conditions. Most everyone is even free of abnormally dry conditions (yellow shaded areas on map above).

Other parts of the state and the Southeast aren’t so fortunate. Abnormally dry conditions are being felt across more than 18% of Alabama and nearly half of the Southeast. Over 16.5% of the Southeast is under either “moderate” drought or “severe” drought -- only 0.08% of Alabama falls under some level of drought.

The categories of the Drought Monitor. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s possible some parts of the state and region some additional deterioration with this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor update. That could mean some portions of Central Alabama and South Alabama entering the “abnormally dry” category.

It’s also feasible that things stay status quo courtesy of the recently stormy pattern. With more rain and storms expected each afternoon through early July the risk of significant and widespread drought conditions is very, very low.

Montgomery is well below normal in the rainfall department in June. (WSFA 12 News)

The outlook heading farther into July supports at least some chances for rain and temperatures that won’t break any records. This would lead me to believe any sort of drought or dryness concern would remain quite low for the entire state.

Since July and August are the hottest months of the year, on average, this is good news going forward even after a very dry and hot June.

