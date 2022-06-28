Abortion pills could be the next legal fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Abortion pills used for medical abortions could be the next legal fight after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Right now, they are banned in Alabama according to the Attorney General’s office.

We’re told those pills fall under Alabama’s abortion law that was passed in 2019. It went info effect shortly after Roe was overturned.

The medication abortion pills are sometimes confused with Plan B or the morning after pill. The abortion pill is used to terminate an early pregnancy and usually involves taking two pills.

Some believe more abortion pills could be ordered online from overseas and delivered through the mail from organizations like Aid Access.

Before Roe vs Wade was overturned, the West Alabama Women’s Center assisted women with getting the pills. But now that’s stopped simply out of fear that they may be breaking the law.

“The truth is that medication abortion in a lot of ways will provide a lot more access for people but its primarily going to be for people who are already in states where they can get an abortion,” Robin Marty with the West Alabama Women’s Center said.

We’re waiting to hear back from the AG’s office on the legality of assisting people with getting the pills.

In the meantime, the West AL Women’s Center is helping women get access to contraceptives which are legal and other support services.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice will protect abortion access including access to FDA-backed abortion pills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.