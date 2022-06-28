Ann Roy Moore reflects on time as MPS superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ann Roy Moore is in her final week on the job as Montgomery Public Schools superintendent.

“I think we’re in a much, much better place,” said Moore. “It’s a major accomplishment.”

Moore believes she is leaving Montgomery Public Schools better than she found it. The longtime educator is stepping down after serving as the MPS superintendent for four years. When she took over, MPS was under state intervention, on the verge of losing its accreditation, and finances were not in good standing. Moore said she was ready for the challenge.

“I like to see the benefits of dealing with a challenge in education because that’s my field. So the benefits outweigh any challenge that I might face. And at the end of the day, at the end of the road, I want to meet that challenge, so that the benefit to the people that I’m working with, whether it be children, community or employees, I want that challenge to be in a place where we mastered what we need to master,” said Moore.

But she said getting MPS out from under intervention and in a better financial position could not have been done without her staff or teachers.

“It’s a matter of harnessing the skills within the organization, helping everybody understand what it is we have to do. What is our mission, what’s our purpose,” said Moore. “A lot of people are surprised that we were able to pull it off that fast.”

And that is why she is confident that while MPS still has its challenges, she is leaving it in good hands.

Melvin Brown will step into the role as MPS superintendent on July 1.

“Dr. Brown and I have had had several conversations. I think he’s quite capable. He’s coming into that challenge of student achievement,” said Moore.

Another proud moment for Moore was getting Montgomery County voters to pass a property tax increase that will give more financial support to the school system. She says it’s important to continue to work with the community and get their buy-in on having a very viable public school system.

“That’s why we exist. If kids go away, we don’t have a school system. So we have to educate them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.