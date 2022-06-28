Advertise
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

CCS: Two arrests made on manslaughter charges
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the West Point area on a report of an unresponsive juvenile. According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the child died despite efforts from first responders. WBRC confirmed the child is a baby.

During the investigation, deputies determined the child was found unresponsive in a vehicle, according to Sheriff Gentry. They say the investigation did provide enough evidence of neglect.

Lauren Whittle, 29, of Cullman, and Vinton Rockwell 34, of Vinemont, were charged with manslaughter and are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

“Anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children, it’s very emotional for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected,” said Sheriff Gentry.

