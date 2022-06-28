Deputies: Man accused of stealing ambulance in Jefferson County captured in Arizona

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance outside UAB hospital was captured, according to Jefferson County Deputies.

Lt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday June 22, 2022, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputes said at approximately 2:45 PM investigators with the US Marshal’s service located Bradford. Investigators said Bradford was in the company of his girlfriend, Khara Dubose. Both Bradford and Dubose were taken into custody and will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona.

Dubose is being held on current drug charges here in Alabama, however, Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives will be seeking additional charges against her for assisting Bradford.

The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force developed information that Bradford was in the Phoenix area and set up surveillance on the suspected location. Investigators said Bradford and Dubose were seen walking down the street with another couple, who were thought to have been unaware of Bradford’s escape.

Bradford and Dubose were arrested with no injuries. The two will go before a judge for an extradition hearing. Should they waive extradition, they will be transported back to Jefferson County to face charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the US Marshal’s Service, The Gulf Coast Regional Federal Task Force, North Alabama US Marshal’s Service, Arizona US Marshal’s Service, Texas US Marshal’s Service, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Cullman Police Department.

Information released from the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office mentioned concerns over “whether the deputy properly handled” an escaped inmate during transportation.

Here is the full release:

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the process of transporting a prisoner from UAB Hospital back to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. The inmate was able to escape from the transporting Deputy, gain control of an unoccupied ambulance and flee the area. In an effort to get information regarding the identification of the inmate to the public in a timely manner, it was initially thought that the inmate had “overpowered” the deputy during the transport. We have been focusing on locating this subject and bringing him back into custody, however, we are also investigating how this inmate was able to escape. This is still an active investigation, however, we have concerns as to the whether the deputy properly handled the inmate during transportation. We have received video that appears to show activity that is not consistent with the training provided to our personnel. An in-depth investigation into all aspects of this escape is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion.

Meanwhile, Cullman Police believe Bradford also stole an SUV from a Walmart Thursday morning.

Cullman PD PIO Sgt. Adam Clark says 45-year-old Bradford was thought to be traveling with a woman.

The 2004 silver GMC Envoy was stolen from the Walmart on Olive Street SW. It has a red dive sticker, or scuba diving sticker, on the back. Police say do not approach the SUV or Bradford if you see him, but call 911.

Birmingham Police were able to find the stolen ambulance in Robinwood.

Bradford was charged with 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape.

