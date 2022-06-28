Advertise
Former Friday Night Fever star to host football camp

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Edgewood Academy football star and Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. is hosting his first football camp next month, and it will be at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

The one-day camp will be on July 14 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. It’s for ages 7-14.

The camp is free, with lunch a T-shirt provided. Click here to register.

Wanogho, now an offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, said this is a way to help give back to the Montgomery area, a place he credits with helping launch his football career after moving from Nigeria in 2014.

