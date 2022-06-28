Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged after throwing saw blade through woman’s car window, police say

Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an...
Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma after throwing a saw blade through a vehicle’s back window, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call about a potential shooting Sunday evening. When they arrived at the scene, Ryan Thomas told officers he had been shot.

Police said they noticed a cut on Thomas’ ear, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

A woman on the scene told officers that Thomas had approached her car and opened her passenger door. She said Thomas threw something in her vehicle, spit on her, then started cursing. As she drove away, Thomas threw a circular saw blade through her back window, police said.

Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.
Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.(Tulsa Police Department)

The woman was not injured.

Police said Thomas admitted to throwing the saw blade. He also claimed the woman had previously tried to break into his home, which officers said they found to be untrue. According to jail records, Thomas is homeless.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.
Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery crash involving bus
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Deputies: Man accused of stealing ambulance in Jefferson County captured in Arizona
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect