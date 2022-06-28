Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.
Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery crash involving bus
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony

Latest News

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on...
NASA hopes New Zealand launch will pave way for moon landing
‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of
Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally