Montgomery district attorney to hosts third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Tuesday specifically for...
Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Tuesday specifically for ex-offenders,
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Tuesday specifically for ex-offenders, saying a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet.

It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce, so he’s pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.

This is the third job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July of 2021. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

This job fair will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl and will include more than 40 employers and resource providers, including:

  • 3 Folds Care, Inc.
  • ABC Board
  • ACME Brick Company
  • Adam Synergy
  • Alabama Army National Guard
  • Alabama Career Center
  • Alabama Dept. of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)
  • Alabama Dept. of Youth Services
  • ASK Telemarketing
  • Buffalo Rock
  • Burger King/Popeye’s
  • Cintas
  • Coca Cola Bottling
  • COSA-NCADD
  • DAS North America
  • Elmore County Family Resource Center
  • Fras-le
  • GKN Aerospace
  • Golden Corral
  • Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama
  • Grand Canyon University
  • Guyoung Tech
  • Hands on River Region
  • Hope Inspired Ministries
  • Ingram State Technical College
  • Jim Massey Cleaners
  • Lear Inc.
  • Legal Services Alabama (Expungement Clinic)
  • Life Academy
  • Medical Advocacy and Outreach
  • Montgomery Circuit Clerk’s Office
  • Onin Staffing
  • ServPro
  • SK Staffing
  • Surge Staffing
  • Trenholm State
  • Veterans Justice Outreach Program
  • Waffle House
  • Walker Workforce
  • Walmart
  • Wayne Farms
  • Wellness Coalition
  • Windcreek Casino

