Montgomery district attorney to hosts third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Tuesday specifically for ex-offenders, saying a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet.
It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce, so he’s pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.
This is the third job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July of 2021. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.
This job fair will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl and will include more than 40 employers and resource providers, including:
- 3 Folds Care, Inc.
- ABC Board
- ACME Brick Company
- Adam Synergy
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Alabama Career Center
- Alabama Dept. of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)
- Alabama Dept. of Youth Services
- ASK Telemarketing
- Buffalo Rock
- Burger King/Popeye’s
- Cintas
- Coca Cola Bottling
- COSA-NCADD
- DAS North America
- Elmore County Family Resource Center
- Fras-le
- GKN Aerospace
- Golden Corral
- Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama
- Grand Canyon University
- Guyoung Tech
- Hands on River Region
- Hope Inspired Ministries
- Ingram State Technical College
- Jim Massey Cleaners
- Lear Inc.
- Legal Services Alabama (Expungement Clinic)
- Life Academy
- Medical Advocacy and Outreach
- Montgomery Circuit Clerk’s Office
- Onin Staffing
- ServPro
- SK Staffing
- Surge Staffing
- Trenholm State
- Veterans Justice Outreach Program
- Waffle House
- Walker Workforce
- Walmart
- Wayne Farms
- Wellness Coalition
- Windcreek Casino
