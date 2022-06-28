Montgomery district attorney to hosts third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Tuesday specifically for ex-offenders, saying a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet.

It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce, so he’s pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.

This is the third job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July of 2021. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

This job fair will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl and will include more than 40 employers and resource providers, including:

3 Folds Care, Inc.

ABC Board

ACME Brick Company

Adam Synergy

Alabama Army National Guard

Alabama Career Center

Alabama Dept. of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)

Alabama Dept. of Youth Services

ASK Telemarketing

Buffalo Rock

Burger King/Popeye’s

Cintas

Coca Cola Bottling

COSA-NCADD

DAS North America

Elmore County Family Resource Center

Fras-le

GKN Aerospace

Golden Corral

Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama

Grand Canyon University

Guyoung Tech

Hands on River Region

Hope Inspired Ministries

Ingram State Technical College

Jim Massey Cleaners

Lear Inc.

Legal Services Alabama (Expungement Clinic)

Life Academy

Medical Advocacy and Outreach

Montgomery Circuit Clerk’s Office

Onin Staffing

ServPro

SK Staffing

Surge Staffing

Trenholm State

Veterans Justice Outreach Program

Waffle House

Walker Workforce

Walmart

Wayne Farms

Wellness Coalition

Windcreek Casino

