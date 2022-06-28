Advertise
More rain, storms for the region

Every day brings a 50% chance of wet weather
More scattered showers and storms on the way
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and stormy Monday will give way to many more days with a healthy dose of showers and thunderstorms through at least early next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely every day this week.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely every day this week.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain on you every day this week, but there will be a solid scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area each afternoon and evening.

The official forecast calls for coverage to be near 50% each day for at least the next 7-10 days. So if you are in need of rain after a very dry June, you are in luck with this forecast.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected at this time.

With the increased chance of showers and storms, daily highs will not be as brutal as they were last week. That means no triple digits...yay!

Highs will generally be on either side of 90 degrees.
Highs will generally be on either side of 90 degrees.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will still be very hot today in the middle 90s, but most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning tomorrow. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day in the lower 90s is rain coverage in your town.

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high. It will be muggier than last week, but it will still feel less hot than what we experienced last week. There are no real signs of changes in the forecast even as we head into next week.

PTC 2 is forecast to become Bonnie late Tuesday as it heads into the Caribbean.
PTC 2 is forecast to become Bonnie late Tuesday as it heads into the Caribbean.(WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile in the tropics...

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is set to become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today as it moves into the southern Caribbean. Impacts from this will stay away from the Gulf of Mexico as it slowly strengthens and heads for Central America.

There are two other areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center -- one near Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and one in the Gulf of Mexico. The one the Gulf will bring increased rain chances to Texas, but shouldn’t do much else.

Two areas have a low chance of development over the next several days.
Two areas have a low chance of development over the next several days.(WSFA 12 News)

Even with its close proximity to Alabama there will be no noticeable impacts locally. Our pattern will just continue to support scattered showers and storms each day.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

