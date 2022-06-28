Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces

Alexander Drueke
Alexander Drueke(Drueke family/Dianna Shaw)
By Megan Plotka and Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After receiving a message from her son Alexander Drueke, Bunny Drueke said she believes negotiations are on the table.

The State Department received a message from Alexander Drueke that was meant for his mother.

The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities.

Alexander Drueke was one of the two Alabamians that were captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine.

Earlier in June, videos emerged of both Alabamians that had been captured, the videos showed both men were alive. In one video, Alexander Drueke tells his mother that he loves her and that he will be home soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.
Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery crash involving bus
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony

Latest News

Captain Brett Falterman of Fish Research Support displays a conventionally-tagged greater...
Study offering reward for reporting tagged greater amberjack
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass’ to attend multiple sports on a single day
Jobseekers attend the "Second Chance Job Fair" put on by the Montgomery County district...
Montgomery district attorney hosting third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases