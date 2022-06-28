Reward increased in 2020 Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The total reward for information in a 2020 homicide case out of Montgomery has gone up.

Police are still trying to solve the murder of Keshon Gardner, who was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road on June 28, 2020. He was 30 years old.

Detectives later discovered that the vehicle used in the crime was a white, newer model Ford Fusion with dark tinted windows.

Law enforcement say this vehicle, a newer model white Ford Focus, was used in connection to the death of Keshon Gardner. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500, with Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell matching it. That beings the reward total to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831. You may also report information to CrimeStoppers anonymously at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

