Reward offered in Tuskegee double homicide investigation

Two men were killed and another was injured in shootings in Tuskegee on June 13, 2022.
Two men were killed and another was injured in shootings in Tuskegee on June 13, 2022.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has revealed that two fatal shootings in Tuskegee on July 13 are connected, and that a reward is being offered in the search for suspects.

CrimeStoppers reports that both fatal shootings happened during burglaries. A third victim was seriously injured but survived.

Tuskegee police say the first call came in around 10 a.m. from the 800 block of Wright Street. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One was dead and the other was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital.

Officers were called to another shooting around noon, this time in the 400 block of Vaughn Street. They found another man fatally shot.

Police now say the two incidents are related, calling it a double homicide and attempted murder case.

None of the victims’ identities were released.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You may call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200. You may also report information to CrimeStoppers anonymously at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

