Shelby Co. woman accused of stealing from 2 Ala. nursing homes sentenced

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A woman accused of stealing from residents of a Shelby County and a Montgomery County nursing home while she was employed at the facilities was convicted and sentenced, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Paige Taylor Smith, 58, of Alabaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft of property, a class B felony on May 17, 2022. She was sentenced on June 27, 2022, to 46 months imprisonment split to serve 12 months in the Shelby County Jail and 12 months supervised probation upon her release. Taylor paid $54,830 in restitution.

Attorney General Marshall’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case after a referral from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The investigation determined that Smith had stolen $52,000 from three residents of AHAVA Healthcare of Alabaster, while she was employed as the facility’s business office manager.

During that investigation, it was found that, after her employment at AHAVA was terminated, Smith worked at Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery, where she stole $3,000 from a resident, according to prosecutors.

“Theft from residents of a nursing home is a reprehensible act and those who victimize them must be held to account under the law,” said Attorney General Marshall. “My office, working with other state and local agencies, will remain vigilant to identify and prosecute criminals who prey upon the vulnerable.”

Attorney General Marshall said he, “commended his Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, including Assistant Attorney General Katie Langer, for hard work in successfully prosecuting the case. He also thanked the management of AHAVA Healthcare of Alabaster and Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery for their diligence in identifying and reporting the theft and for their cooperation in the investigation.”

