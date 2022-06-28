Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The US Army is dropping its high school diploma requirement.

It’s the most recent announcement from the military branch.

The news came after the Army had difficulty with its enlisting numbers.

According to Military.com, the service announced that people could enlist without previously required education certifications if they ship to basic training this fiscal year, which ends October 1.

“The army has an understanding that if you are intelligent that something happened that kind of derailed you from graduating high school, this allows you that opportunity, but it’s just for a short period of time,” said SFC Justin Mejia, a station commander.

You can go to any Army recruiting office to enlist in the service.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle
File image of the Lowndes County football team praying at a game
Alabama coaches react to Supreme Court prayer decision
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

We’re On Your Side with a warning about your debit or credit cards being charged more than you...
Know before you swipe: Some gas stations increasing holds on cards, reports say
Controversy surrounding the Tallassee Police Department was addressed during a City Council...
Tallassee mayor says city sued over police action
The city of Montgomery has signed off on a $3.4 million construction bid to renovate about...
Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation
WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery Chamber After Hours event
WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery Chamber Business After Hours event
Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation
Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation