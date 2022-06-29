Advertise
2022-23 men’s basketball SEC opponents announced

The SEC has announced the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.
By Rosie Langello
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SEC has announced the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season. The times and TV assignments have yet to be released.

Alabama

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Road: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Auburn

Home: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Road: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

