$52M expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility

Montgomery’s FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion.
Montgomery's FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion that will see it move into a massive new facility that’s currently under construction on nearby property.

FedEx Ground Package Systems, currently located at 7910 Bill Joseph Parkway, will move into a new 250,000-square-foot center at 120 Folmar Parkway sometime in 2023.

The new state-of-the-art facility will sit on 46 acres, which the company says will allow it to handle more than twice the package volume of its current home. The new site is in the Montgomery Water and Sewer Boards’ Interstate Industrial Park and will include a new access road that connects Folmar Parkway to Wasden Road.

The FedEx center in Montgomery will soon move into an expanded facility that's currently under...
The FedEx center in Montgomery will soon move into an expanded facility that's currently under construction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was among those who praised the expansion, noting the company’s investment “showcases our essential role in global logistics and solutions for major industries,” and adding that he looks forward to “building on this longstanding partnership and creating new opportunities for growth, development and prosperity.”

Once completed, the facility will employ about 150 people.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

