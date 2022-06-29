Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Chilton Co. Schools superintendent files motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by overpaid employees

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed following alleged overpayment issues.

Griffin and his attorneys say the lawsuit filed against him by overpaid employees should be dismissed.

His attorney argues Griffin’s position as superintendent gives him sovereign immunity from lawsuits.

Both sides have formally agreed that the superintendent would not attempt to go after the money from the employees until this all plays out in court.

A hearing is set for October 4, 2022 in Chilton County on the motion to dismiss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle
File image of the Lowndes County football team praying at a game
Alabama coaches react to Supreme Court prayer decision
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies injured in shooting
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Deputies: Man accused of stealing ambulance in Jefferson County captured in Arizona
Kids to Love hands out school supplies to foster children
Kids to Love hands out school supplies to foster children
Agriculture commissioner hosts annual tomato sandwich lunch
Agriculture commissioner hosts annual tomato sandwich lunch