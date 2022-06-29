Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway

Two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies injured in shooting
Two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies injured in shooting(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were shot on June 29.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says they were chasing a suspect in stolen vehicle when this happened. Jackson said both deputies are alive, but one was “critically shot.”

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

divi discount
embedgooglemap.net

Jackson confirms that a manhunt is underway for the suspects in this shooting. Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

Per Centreville Press: Two Bibb County Sheriff Department Deputies are reported to have been shot following an...

Posted by Centreville City Hall on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

Officers escort ambulance to UAB after Bibb County deputies shot

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Two Bibb County deputies injured in shooting

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle
File image of the Lowndes County football team praying at a game
Alabama coaches react to Supreme Court prayer decision
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Montgomery’s FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion.
$52M expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility
Expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility
Expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility
Pregnancy resources in Alabama post-Roe v. Wade
Pregnancy resources in Alabama post-Roe v. Wade
ASU, Alabama Association of Realtors sign memorandum of understanding
ASU, Alabama Association of Realtors sign memorandum of understanding