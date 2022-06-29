Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a child's death.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities are investigating a baby’s death with two people arrested in the incident.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called on Monday about an unresponsive juvenile.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said deputies found evidence of neglect and a baby who was not breathing in a car.

WBRC reports Vinton Rockwell, 34, and Lauren Whittle, 29, have been arrested in the case, with the child dying despite efforts from first responders.

“It’s very emotional anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected,” Gentry said.

Rockwell and Whittle are facing manslaughter charges, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle
File image of the Lowndes County football team praying at a game
Alabama coaches react to Supreme Court prayer decision
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Left: This Henderson Detention Center Photo shows Shane Lee Brown, now 25. (Henderson Police...
Black man arrested on warrant for white man in case of mistaken identity
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Montgomery’s FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion.
$52M expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility