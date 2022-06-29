Local animal shelters seeing influx of animals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During the summer months, it’s common for animal shelters to become overcrowded due to more animals coming in and fewer people adopting them. It is no different for shelters in the River Region that have seen a surge in animals needing forever homes.

The Humane Society of Elmore County has been very busy.

“All of us are running at and over capacity. I can promise you that,” said Rea Cord, executive director of the Humane Society of Elmore County.

On Tuesday alone, the Humane Society of Elmore County had 50 animals brought in, but only two adoptions.

“The numbers add up quickly with litters, and that’s what drives the high numbers is mama with eight kittens, mama with nine puppies,” said Cord.

The Montgomery Humane Society is seeing a similar trend. They say this is common during the summer months.

“People are on vacation so adoptions are down. It’s hot so it’s the breeding season,” said spokeswoman Lea Turbert.

Turbert said Tuesday they had 30 intakes but just five adoptions.

“People are cutting back on things and unfortunately one thing that has to go usually is the pet” said Turbert.

As the shelter fill up, their space and supplies run low.

“We have a lot of foster families that take care of the pets for us. We need shredded paper, newspaper, treats, canned food for puppies and kittens,” said Turbert.

This is why shelters encourage people to do the responsible thing as a pet owners.

“Please get your pet spayed or neutered. That’s the only solution for over-population,” said Turbert.

If you are in need of spay and neutering services for your animal you can call the Montgomery Humane Society at 334-409-0622.

