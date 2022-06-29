Man pleads guilty in 2017 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The defendant in a five-year-old homicide case out of Montgomery has been sentenced following a plea agreement.

Paris Moore, 31, has pleaded guilty to killing 20-year-old Jeremiah McDade on May 12, 2017. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Moore firing multiple rounds into a home on Woodley Square that day, killing McDade.

Moore was initially charged with capital murder. He pleaded to the lesser charge of murder Wednesday.

The district attorney and court records say Circuit Judge Greg Griffin sentenced him to life in prison.

Bailey said Moore declined to address the McDade’s family and friends, many of whom were in the courtroom.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

“We are losing too many of our young people to these senseless murders. Jeremiah McDade’s loved ones say he was a bright young man with a very promising future. Tragically, they will never get to see him grow and flourish. This sentencing will never ease the pain of Mr. McDade’s loss, but I am glad my team could bring justice to him and his family. The gun violence that plagues our community is often perpetuated by young adults like Paris Moore who pointlessly throw their futures away because they never stop to think about the consequences of their actions,” Bailey said in a statement.

