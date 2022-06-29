Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major changes are coming to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

On Tuesday, the city signed off on a $3.4 million construction bid to renovate about 20,000 square feet on the southside of the building.

Construction is already underway on what will eventually be four new locker rooms with air conditioning and bathrooms. The area will also include a green room with a kitchen. The space will be used to accommodate guests who use the facility for concerts, sporting events and more.

The city says renovations to the southside of the building will be done by September 2023. Architecture firm Goodwin Mills and Cawood is overseeing the project. The city is using a $5 million grant from the state to help pay for it.

According to City Council President Charles Jinright, the 70-year-old arena hasn’t had any major upgrades over the last 25 years. The city took ownership of the coliseum from the state in 2020 with plans to spend anywhere from $20-$30 million in renovations.

“Our whole goal is about trying to have a building you can use 12 months out of the year,” Jinright said.

So far, about $1 million has been spent on an upgraded electrical system, new lighting, plumbing and fans to help with cooling. Jinright said the next big move will be plans for a new roof, windows and air conditioning.

Jinright estimated renovations to the windows and air conditioning costing $6.5 million.

The once state of the art facility is in desperate need of repair, but the city is confident the millions of dollars they are investing in improvements will draw in more spectators and events.

“A lot of people in Montgomery have great memories of the coliseum. They’d just like to see it come back to the old days,” Jinright said.

Jinright said ESPN wants to use the facility for a college basketball tournament during the Camellia Bowl every year. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also wants to use the building for disaster relief.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Montgomery will close at the end of July.
Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery crash involving bus
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony

Latest News

Controversy surrounding the Tallassee Police Department was addressed during a City Council...
Tallassee mayor says city sued over police action
WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery Chamber After Hours event
WSFA 12 News hosts Montgomery Chamber Business After Hours event
Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation
Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation
Tallassee leaders address investigation surrounding police
Tallassee leaders address investigation surrounding police