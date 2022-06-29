Plenty more rain and storm opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and stormy pattern continues to march right along here in Central Alabama. Like the last few days, there will be a healthy dose of shower and thunderstorm activity on radar once again today.

Today will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

And the rest of the workweek features more solid rain chances as well. It won’t rain on you every single moment of every day, but there will be a solid scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area each afternoon and evening before things quiet down after midnight.

The official forecast calls for coverage to be near 50% each day for at least the next 7 days. There will be some fluctuation as we get additional data ahead of each day, but about 50% is generally the current thinking. Today is the main exception -- coverage will be near 60-70%.

Scattered storms are likely each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected, but some isolated instances of flooding will occur.

Most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning today. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day up in the 90s is rain coverage and the amount of sunshine you see in your town or neighborhood.

Scattered storms likely all weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high -- nearing the tropical category.. It will be muggier than last week, but it will still feel less hot than what we experienced last week. There are no real signs of changes in the forecast as we head into next week.

Meanwhile in the tropics...

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is set to become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today as it moves into the southern Caribbean. Impacts from this will stay away from the Gulf of Mexico as it slowly strengthens and heads for Central America.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is heading into the Caribbean while two other disturbances are being monitored. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two other areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center; one is near Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and one is in the western Gulf of Mexico. The one the Gulf will bring increased rain chances to Texas, but shouldn’t cause any other substantial impacts. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

