Stewart discusses Democratic nomination for state Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in four decades, a member of Selma’s Sanders family will not be serving in the Alabama Legislature. Political newcomer Robert Stewart won the Democratic nomination for District 23 in last Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

“We made history first time running for office. We were able to secure the party nomination,” said Robert Stewart. “I’m just grateful that we got by in from the voters.”

Stewart, a Selma native, is a tax policy lobbyist and former congressional staffer for U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell. He believes his experiences in the Black Belt have given him the knowledge to tackle key issues, like broadband access, rural health care, improving infrastructure and economic development.

”We’re at the cusp of change, there’s a lot of things happening. And I just want to make sure that our region is at the forefront of those opportunities, said Stewart. “Strong, fierce advocacy and good representation that that is what will take our Race to the next level,” said Stewart.

In a statement provided by Sanders, he said in part, “I was surprised at the results. I accept the results...I will continue to serve in whatever capacity presents itself as I have done all these years.’

In November, Stewart will face Republican candidate Michael Nimmer.

