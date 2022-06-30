Advertise
Austal picked to design and build new Coast Guard ships

Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard awarded Austal USA a $3.3 billion contract to design and build 11 new vessels in Mobile.

The 360-foot Offshore Patrol Cutters will be the first Coast Guard ships built by Austal.

“The Austal USA team is excited to support the U.S. Coast Guard using our new steel panel line to manufacture and deliver ships highly capable of performing their critical homeland security and defense missions,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said.

OPCs will provide the majority of offshore presence for the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet and will be capable of conducting a variety of missions including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, and search and rescue, Austal said.

The company said the ships will have a range of 10,200 nautical miles and a 60-day endurance period.

