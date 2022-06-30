Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Coroner: Inmate dies from possible drug overdose at Donaldson Correctional

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year-old man died from a possible drug overdose at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on June 28, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed Maxamillion Ward was serving a life sentence for a 2020 sodomy conviction out of Autauga County.

On June 23, 2022, Ward was transferred from William Donaldson Correctional Facility to UAB Hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose. The corner said he was admitted for treatment and died five days later.


inserting google maps

An autopsy will be performed to assist in determining the case and manner of death.

WBRC has investigated several cases of drug overdose deaths in Alabama correctional facilities:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/04/18/mom-inmate-who-died-suspected-flakka-overdose-wants-prison-system-change/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/04/12/deputies-2-inmates-die-jefferson-co-jail-illegal-drugs-suspected/

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris dies at 67

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
The Sunflower Field opens Friday for 2022
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks