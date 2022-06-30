Advertise
Governor Ivey issues a statement on the end of “Remain in Mexico” policy

The ruling came in a 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a...
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a state order requiring face masks in public during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Coming off Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, the Biden administration is now officially allowed to put an end to the Remain in Mexico policy enacted by the Trump’s White House.

The ruling came in a 5-4 decision by the court in response to a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri, which paused Biden’s original attempt at ending the policy during his first days in office in January 2021. Remain in Mexico focused on forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

In response to the news, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement in which she criticized the move by the acting President’s team.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to end President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy is contributing to the full-blown crisis at the Southern Border and is having devastating effects on both U.S. citizens and migrants,” said Governor Ivey. “This was reasonable, good policy, and ending this policy only exacerbates the problem, plain and simple.”

Governor Ivey continued by saying that Homeland Security “does not have the capacity to detain the massive flow of individuals, and instead of choosing this clearly effective and legal option, they are releasing these people all across the country.”

“Where the federal government has refused to secure the Southern Border, states like Texas, Alabama and our neighbors have stepped up to provide resources. We will continue our fight to demand action from our government.”

