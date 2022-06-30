Lakegoers urged to keep Lake Martin clean

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - From aluminum cans, shoes to even tires, tons of trash has been removed from Lake Martin over the years.

“The people that are on the lake, and a lot of times that have come in this time of year, don’t have the love and respect for Lake Martin that the residents and the ones that are here more frequently,” said John Thompson with the Lake Martin Resource Association.

The litter left by summer crowds just adds to the trash that was been beneath the water for decades. That is why the LMRA puts a priority on picking it up.

Over the past 16 years, over 160 tons of trash has been collected from the lake, according to Thompson. It is an effort that everyone can play a role in.

“What we’re finding each year is we’re seeing less and less trash because people are much more aware,” Thompson said. “They’re taking their bags and they’re picking it up.”

That is not always the case. Dozens of teenagers left trash around the Fourth of July a couple years ago. It was a “big beer bust” that was interrupted after photos of the teens surfaced on Facebook.

“We had some pictures put out on social media,” Thompson said. “We were able to identify the group and therefore we were able to stop it.”

It is a warning for those who think they can litter without being caught.

