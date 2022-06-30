Plenty of chances for rain and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and stormy pattern continues to march right along. Much like the last several days, there will be a healthy dose of shower and thunderstorm activity on radar once again today, tomorrow and so on.

Also like the last several days, this does not mean guaranteed wet weather for everyone. While our chance for activity to pop on radar is elevated for this time of year, coverage near 40-60% won’t be high enough to say everyone gets wet.

Scattered PM showers and storms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

It also won’t rain on you every single moment of any given day, but there will be a solid scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area each afternoon and evening before things quiet down after midnight.

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected, but some isolated instances of quick flooding will occur.

Scattered showers and storms are likely all weekend long. (WSFA 12 News)

Most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day up in the 90s is rain coverage and the amount of sunshine you see in your town or neighborhood.

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high -- in that tropical category. There are no real signs of changes in the forecast as we head into next week.

Meanwhile in the tropics...

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two still hasn’t become a named storm, but is set to become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today as it moves across the southern Caribbean. Impacts from this will stay away from the Gulf of Mexico as it heads for Central America.

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could reach tropical depression status before moving into Texas. No impacts for Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two other areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center; one is near Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and one is in the western Gulf of Mexico. The one the Gulf will bring increased rain chances to Texas, but shouldn’t cause any other substantial impacts. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

