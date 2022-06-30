Advertise
The Rundown: 4th of July edition!

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Independence Day is here and we have some exciting things for you to do with your family and friends, so let’s get into The Rundown!

We start in Wetumpka, this Friday Gold Star Park is where you want to be. There will be live entertainment by Slim & the Soulful Saint, that starts at 6 p.m.. There will also be face painting, kids’ toys, BBQ and of course fireworks, which begin at 8:30 p.m..

In Selma, The Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration is happening all weekend long. You can enjoy food trucks, vendors, and the Big Boom Concert on Friday. Then on Saturday, the morning starts with a Stars and Stripes honor parade followed by The River & Blues concert at noon.

Also Saturday, It’s the Montgomery Independence Day Celebration at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza starts at 6 p.m.. There will be performances by Kirk Jay and Jessie Lynn. The night will end with a fireworks finale.

Down in Dothan, Fireworks at the Fairgrounds 2022 begins at 5 p.m.. There will be music, inflatables, a dunking booth, several food vendors, and tons of activities. A fireworks show will end the night.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

Friday 7.1

Saturday 7.2

Sunday 7.3

Monday 7.4

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Have a fun & safe 4th of July. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

