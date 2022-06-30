Selma’s next superintendent looks forward to leading school system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is preparing to take the reins as Selma City Schools’ next superintendent. The board voted last Thursday to appoint Zickeyous Byrd to the position.

Bryd was born in Prichard, Alabama, and raised in Washington County. He says between academic deficiencies and a speech impediment, he almost fell through the cracks. This motivated Byrd to pursue a career in education.

“I really wanted to make sure that children didn’t experience some of the things that I experienced in school. And so from that, I decided that I wanted to be a teacher,” said Byrd.

He credits Concordia College in Selma for giving him a foundation for becoming an educator focused on students first.

“They actually provided that one on one assistance and that it’s exactly what I needed. Concordia provided me with the love and attention that I needed. I’ve always said that if I ever had the opportunity to give back to Selma, I would do that,” said Bryd.

Over the last 24 years, he has served in the classroom as a teacher, principal, administrator, and superintendent. He is excited about the opportunity to lead Selma City Schools.

“My philosophy is simple. Regardless to the zip code, every child deserves a high-quality education,” said Bryd.

He believes his experience as the superintendent for Conecuh and Barbour counties schools has prepared him.

“We had many financial difficulties, but we were able to overcome those things. We were also able to, increase academic achievement. And so I’m very, very proud of those achievements,” said Byrd

Byrd says education is the key to a better community. His mission is to ensure that all students are provided the best education.

“We have the opportunity to mold and shape students, and help them to aspire to be their very best,” said Byrd.

Bryd is expected to start on the job on July 25. He says he is an active and engaged superintendent, so during his first week on the job, he will spend time connecting with teachers and staff before students return on Aug. 8.

Current Selma Superintendent Avis Williams is taking the same position in New Orleans.

