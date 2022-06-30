Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

State faces challenges in new prison construction

By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After using pandemic relief money and other state funds to finance the state’s prison construction project, securing additional funding for more may be a challenge. This after the state approved a bond amount that fell short in the market.

The state approved a $725 million bond and secured a little over $500 million in financing for two of the new prisons being built. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority held a meeting Thursday afternoon to determine what this will mean for the rest of the project.

State Finance Director Bill Poole says this shows positive progress.

“This is a big step forward to seeing the projects move forward on the current timeline,” said Poole.

But not everyone’s on board with the bond approval.

“We haven’t even addressed the original problems that cause the state to think we need new prisons in the first place,” said Veronica Johnson, the Executive Director of the Alabama Justice Institute

However, Poole says that disapproval did not play a role in falling $200 million short.

“We had over a billion dollars in orders and short-term maturities, which tells us that the projects are acceptable to the market,” said Poole. “There wasn’t interest in long-term maturities in the market.”

Johnson believes the state should focus on securing more funding for education.

“Enhance technical program, enhancing our four-year institution,” she said. “Where if we put more kids in school in Pre-K, that will alleviate the school to prison pipeline that we have.”

Poole says that money will be used for more than just housing inmates, but to create a safer corrections system. The state is forced to make improvements following a federal lawsuit.

“We need to have improved health care services, we need to have improved mental health services, and we need to have improved vacant vocational services,” he said.

After Poole and other members of The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority met, Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement:

“This week, the state of Alabama took a significant and positive step forward in our prison construction process, as my finance team, pursuant to the bipartisan authorization of the Legislature, secured more than $500 million in financing for the projects. Our job certainly is not done, however, and we will continue to take steps in the coming months and years to ultimately improve Alabama’s criminal justice system. I am grateful to all who have confidence in the state of Alabama and in our determination to improve the conditions of our corrections system for the betterment of all Alabamians.”

This bond the state sold is separate from the $400 million pandemic relief and state funds already secured. The state says they are still on track to open a facility in 2026.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery

Latest News

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a...
Governor Ivey issues a statement on the end of “Remain in Mexico” policy
Jay Hovey (L) and Tom Whatley (R) will be the focus of an Alabama Republican Party re-hearing...
Re-hearing set for ‘tied’ Alabama Republican primary race
GOP candidates dispute provisional vote in state Senate race
GOP candidates dispute provisional vote in state Senate race