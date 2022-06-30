Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mourners gathered Wednesday evening in honor of a Montgomery child who was murdered last week.

A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris, who was shot and killed while on his front porch. A woman on the porch was also shot but survived.

His family said there was such a large turnout because Nelson did so much for so many, even at such a young age.

“Everybody knew this young man. He was only 12 years old. I mean, he goes up and gest the mail for seniors and elderly people and bring it from their mailbox to their house. He cuts grass for the elderly seniors. He had a servant heart at 12 years old,” said Nelson’s cousin James Lovejoy

Family members said Nelson’s funeral will be this Saturday.

26-year-old Thomaris Davis has been charged with capital murder in this case.

