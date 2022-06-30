Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mourners gathered Wednesday evening in honor of a Montgomery child who was murdered last week.

A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris, who was shot and killed while on his front porch. A woman on the porch was also shot but survived.

His family said there was such a large turnout because Nelson did so much for so many, even at such a young age.

“Everybody knew this young man. He was only 12 years old. I mean, he goes up and gest the mail for seniors and elderly people and bring it from their mailbox to their house. He cuts grass for the elderly seniors. He had a servant heart at 12 years old,” said Nelson’s cousin James Lovejoy

Family members said Nelson’s funeral will be this Saturday.

26-year-old Thomaris Davis has been charged with capital murder in this case.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Louventer Belser is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Vinton Eugene Rockwell (34) of Vinemont Lauren Peyton Whittle (29) of Cullman
Cullman County Sheriff: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

Latest News

Over the past 16 years, over 160 tons of trash has been collected from the lake, according to...
Lakegoers urged to keep Lake Martin clean
ALEA is urging Alabamians "Stay Alive. Think before you drive."
State troopers urge safe driving this holiday weekend
State troopers urge safe driving this holiday weekend
State troopers urge safe driving this holiday weekend
Lakegoers urged to keep Lake Martin clean
Lakegoers urged to keep Lake Martin clean