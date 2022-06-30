Vigil held for Bibb Co. deputies injured in shooting

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of community members came together to not only pray for the two Bibb County deputies injured in a shooting on June 29, but the suspect as well.

Several people said that because the community is so small, everyone is hurting right now.

Centerville Mayor Mike Oakley said this prayer vigil was organized quickly, and it just showed how much people care about their fellow neighbors.

“Nothing like a small town community, nothing like a small town Alabama, the south, reach out, put their hands and arms around you, in a big old southern hug when you need it,” said Mayor Oakley.

Mark Lovett is the Pastor at Pineview Baptist Church, and he said the group rallied together and prayed for nearly 45 minutes.

Lovett said you never expect these things to happen in your own backyard, but the vigil shows the strength of Bibb County.

“We see it on the news happening everywhere else, and in a small community like this, we don’t think it will happen to us. Today, I think, has brought to light that it can happen anywhere and at anytime,” said Pastor Lovett. " We just need to continue to pull together and pray for one another, and love one another, and you know we’ll get through it.”

Both men said because the area is so tight knit, many know the two deputies involved.

“I know these guys that were involved. I see them every week, just about everyday,” said Mayor Oakley. “It hurts on an emotional and personal level.”

“It kind of gets to your heart, to know their families and their children. Right now, you know they don’t know the outcome, so we’re praying for them,” said Pastor Lovett.

The names of the two deputies have not yet been released.

